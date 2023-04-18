iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $10,357,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR opened at $84.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.63. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $75.66 and a 52-week high of $113.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

