Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Sells 610 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 57.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $77.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $104.86. The company has a market capitalization of $86.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on PYPL. StockNews.com began coverage on PayPal in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

