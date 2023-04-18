NorthRock Partners LLC Invests $390,000 in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 269.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FMC

In related news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $252,761.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,310.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other FMC news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $252,761.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,310.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total value of $638,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,990,823.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,376 shares of company stock worth $1,465,016. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC Trading Up 1.3 %

FMC stock opened at $124.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $98.24 and a 1-year high of $140.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FMC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on FMC in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of FMC from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.08.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

