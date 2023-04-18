Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Has $35,000 Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 1,120.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,050 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of F. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 332,380,925 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518,888 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 43,624.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,970,209 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $503,666,000 after buying an additional 44,867,359 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,384,739 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $284,413,000 after buying an additional 668,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,015,262 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $389,189,000 after purchasing an additional 372,901 shares during the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.22.

Ford Motor Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of F opened at $12.68 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $16.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.39 and its 200 day moving average is $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $41.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently -117.65%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $389,760.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 443,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,798,936.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $389,760.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 443,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,798,936.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.