NorthRock Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC)

NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. 37.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.
Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $82.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.90 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 11.06%. Equities research analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.
