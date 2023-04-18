Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (BGX) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 20th

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.099 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

BGX stock opened at $11.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average of $11.10. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $13.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the third quarter worth $124,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 267.6% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 27,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the first quarter worth $651,000.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment management company. It engages in the provision of current income and capital appreciation. The firm involves in employing long-short strategy positions in a diversified portfolio of loans and fixed income instruments.

