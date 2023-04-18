Eurocell plc (ECEL) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 20th

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.20 ($0.09) per share on Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Eurocell’s previous dividend of $3.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of ECEL opened at GBX 132.64 ($1.64) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.11, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Eurocell has a one year low of GBX 130 ($1.61) and a one year high of GBX 232.32 ($2.87). The firm has a market capitalization of £148.68 million, a P/E ratio of 662.50 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 142.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 144.09.

In related news, insider Michael Scott bought 13,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 142 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £19,800.48 ($24,502.51). 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.09) price objective on shares of Eurocell in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators and customers.

