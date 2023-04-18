Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Increases Dividend to $0.90 Per Share

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78.

Williams-Sonoma has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 17 years. Williams-Sonoma has a dividend payout ratio of 25.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Williams-Sonoma to earn $13.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.8%.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE WSM opened at $118.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.15. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $101.58 and a 12 month high of $176.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 80.17% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.42 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,313,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,012,000 after acquiring an additional 16,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wedbush raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.47.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

