Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Increases Dividend to $0.90 Per Share

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78.
Williams-Sonoma has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 17 years. Williams-Sonoma has a dividend payout ratio of 25.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Williams-Sonoma to earn $13.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.8%.
Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSE WSM opened at $118.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.15. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $101.58 and a 12 month high of $176.89.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,313,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,012,000 after acquiring an additional 16,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
WSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wedbush raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.47.
Williams-Sonoma Company Profile
Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Williams-Sonoma (WSM)
- PepsiCo Inc. on Breakout Watch, New Highs Eminent
- Three S&P Energy Names with High Dividend Yields
- Why State Street Stock Is Sliding After Announcing Earnings
- Charles Schwab’s Recovery Just Shifted Gears
- Is Ollie’s Bargain Outlets A Value Or A Trap?
Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.