Genel Energy plc (GENL) to Issue Dividend of $0.12 on May 19th

Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share on Friday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Genel Energy’s previous dividend of $0.06. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Genel Energy Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of GENL opened at GBX 128.98 ($1.60) on Tuesday. Genel Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 97.90 ($1.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 200 ($2.47). The firm has a market cap of £360.37 million, a P/E ratio of -6,560.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 122.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 126.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.29, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 6.91.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
GENL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Genel Energy from GBX 170 ($2.10) to GBX 155 ($1.92) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Genel Energy from GBX 181 ($2.24) to GBX 163 ($2.02) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About Genel Energy
Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC; and 30% working interest in the Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).
