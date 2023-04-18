Genel Energy plc (GENL) to Issue Dividend of $0.12 on May 19th

Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share on Friday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Genel Energy’s previous dividend of $0.06. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Genel Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of GENL opened at GBX 128.98 ($1.60) on Tuesday. Genel Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 97.90 ($1.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 200 ($2.47). The firm has a market cap of £360.37 million, a P/E ratio of -6,560.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 122.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 126.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.29, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 6.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GENL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Genel Energy from GBX 170 ($2.10) to GBX 155 ($1.92) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Genel Energy from GBX 181 ($2.24) to GBX 163 ($2.02) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Genel Energy

In other Genel Energy news, insider Paul Weir sold 24,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.61), for a total transaction of £31,811 ($39,365.18). Company insiders own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC; and 30% working interest in the Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).

