Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VFL)

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VFL opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.21 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $54,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $114,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $145,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 76.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,388 shares in the last quarter.

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

