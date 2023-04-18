Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (HFRO) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 20th

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.077 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HFRO opened at $8.73 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.29. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $12.26.

Institutional Trading of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HFRO. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $4,851,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 411.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 81,220 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,613,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,523,000 after buying an additional 80,794 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 252,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 75,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $848,000.

About Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

