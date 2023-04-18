Highcroft Investments Plc (HCFT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 20th

Highcroft Investments Plc (LON:HCFT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 33 ($0.41) per share on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Highcroft Investments’s previous dividend of $23.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Highcroft Investments Price Performance

HCFT stock opened at GBX 915 ($11.32) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.42. Highcroft Investments has a 12 month low of GBX 860 ($10.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,069.60 ($13.24). The firm has a market cap of £47.67 million, a P/E ratio of -653.57 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 913.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 944.15.

Get Highcroft Investments alerts:

Highcroft Investments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Highcroft Investments PLC is a Real Estate Investment Trust with a premium listing on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (Stock Code: HCFT). The group owns a portfolio of commercial properties based in England and Wales. Highcroft aims to deliver sustainable income and capital growth for its shareholders through accretive asset management initiatives and the recycling of capital.

Receive News & Ratings for Highcroft Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highcroft Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.