Highcroft Investments Plc (HCFT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 20th

Highcroft Investments Plc (LON:HCFT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 33 ($0.41) per share on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Highcroft Investments’s previous dividend of $23.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Highcroft Investments Price Performance
HCFT stock opened at GBX 915 ($11.32) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.42. Highcroft Investments has a 12 month low of GBX 860 ($10.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,069.60 ($13.24). The firm has a market cap of £47.67 million, a P/E ratio of -653.57 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 913.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 944.15.
Highcroft Investments Company Profile
