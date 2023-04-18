Oxbow Advisors LLC Cuts Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Oxbow Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 74.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD stock opened at $295.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $299.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.78. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.89.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

