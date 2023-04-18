Red Tortoise LLC Buys Shares of 465 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,379 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,597,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 47,765 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,087,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 98,427 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,089,000 after buying an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 30,963 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,780,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.1 %

Home Depot stock opened at $295.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $299.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.89.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

