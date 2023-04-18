NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Buys 149 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 6,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 1,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of IWM opened at $178.78 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $204.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.45.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

