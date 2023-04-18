Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 166,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,259 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $12,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth $57,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.95.

EW stock opened at $84.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.24. The company has a market capitalization of $50.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $131.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $1,673,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,821.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $1,673,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $304,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,425.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,821 shares of company stock worth $7,749,733 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

