Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC cut its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRO. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091,570 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 60.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904,140 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 3,527.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,735,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,158 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 35.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,026,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $176,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,182 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 512.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,690,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,340 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRO. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Stock Down 3.6 %

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $114,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,344 shares in the company, valued at $899,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $24.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $19.42 and a 1 year high of $33.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.15. The firm has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.39.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 44.95%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.71%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

