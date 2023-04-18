NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Purchases 600 Shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC owned about 0.10% of Matthews International worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MATW. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Matthews International by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Matthews International by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Matthews International by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Matthews International by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Matthews International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,406,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,948,000 after purchasing an additional 14,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Matthews International alerts:

Matthews International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MATW opened at $37.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Matthews International Co. has a twelve month low of $22.12 and a twelve month high of $39.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.64.

Matthews International Announces Dividend

Matthews International ( NASDAQ:MATW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $449.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.56 million. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. Analysts predict that Matthews International Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is -37.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Matthews International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Matthews International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment consists of bronze and granite memorials, and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation and incineration equipment for the cemetery and funeral home industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.