NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Sells 2,740 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC decreased its position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DINO. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 79.2% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 89,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the third quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HF Sinclair stock opened at $45.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.01 and a 200-day moving average of $54.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3.32, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.41. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52-week low of $34.90 and a 52-week high of $66.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.08.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The company’s revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This is an increase from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 13.14%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of HF Sinclair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.33.

In related news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $190,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,853,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,677,255.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HF Sinclair news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,553,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,336,780.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $190,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,853,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,677,255.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

