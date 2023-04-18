Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Decreases Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors decreased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 82.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,115 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,003,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,573,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,602,000 after buying an additional 2,207,676 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,397,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,323,000 after buying an additional 1,436,094 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,486,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,593,000 after buying an additional 1,290,420 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 309.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,229,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,759,000 after buying an additional 929,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

IAU opened at $37.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.26 and a 200 day moving average of $34.63. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $38.84.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

