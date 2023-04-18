Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 7,803 Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,803 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.9% during the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 22,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 23.0% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.1% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MAS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Masco in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.77.

Masco Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:MAS opened at $49.39 on Tuesday. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $42.33 and a 1-year high of $58.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.73.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Masco had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 250.36%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 18,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $1,028,188.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,938,260.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 18,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $1,028,188.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,938,260.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 56,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $3,198,549.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,519,862.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 312,227 shares of company stock worth $17,222,643. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

