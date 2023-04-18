eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lessened its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,827 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of eBay by 2.8% during the third quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,708 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 49.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 8.5% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in shares of eBay by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 6,596 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Trading Up 0.6 %

eBay stock opened at $43.78 on Tuesday. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $35.92 and a one year high of $55.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.53.

eBay Increases Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a positive return on equity of 34.14% and a negative net margin of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -46.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.13.

eBay Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.