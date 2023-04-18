Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Invests $213,000 in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SYLD. ALM First Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $11,862,000. RFG Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 180,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,693,000 after purchasing an additional 11,381 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 87,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 87,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 24,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,837,000.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Price Performance

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF stock opened at $59.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.59.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Profile

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

