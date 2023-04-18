Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lessened its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 76.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,830 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Novartis by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,806 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,085,000 after acquiring an additional 594,194 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,503,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,313,000 after acquiring an additional 465,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 649,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,384,000 after acquiring an additional 348,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.63.

Novartis Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $97.97 on Tuesday. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $98.35. The firm has a market cap of $216.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 13.75%. Analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $3.4694 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.61%.

About Novartis

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

