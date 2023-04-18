NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Buys 130 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 305.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 924.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on OSI Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at OSI Systems

OSI Systems Price Performance

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $1,857,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,441,523.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director William Francis Ballhaus, Jr. sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.96, for a total transaction of $37,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,241.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $1,857,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 510,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,441,523.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,094 shares of company stock valued at $2,239,285. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OSI Systems stock opened at $101.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.77 and its 200 day moving average is $88.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94. OSI Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $69.31 and a one year high of $105.63.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $295.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.19 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

OSI Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.