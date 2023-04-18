Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Takes $206,000 Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in AstraZeneca by 26.3% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its position in AstraZeneca by 11.1% during the third quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth about $5,087,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 2,572.7% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $73.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.64. The stock has a market cap of $228.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.52. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $74.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 28.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.985 dividend. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 180.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.46) to GBX 126 ($1.56) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

