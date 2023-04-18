5,517 Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Acquired by Mainsail Financial Group LLC

Mainsail Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $784,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 46,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 16,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at $31,141,570.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.0 %

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.13.

NYSE PG opened at $151.05 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $164.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.04%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.