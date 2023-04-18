TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Shares Acquired by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in TTEC were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in TTEC by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTEC in the 4th quarter valued at about $549,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 61,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in TTEC during the 4th quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TTEC by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 876,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,699,000 after acquiring an additional 298,670 shares in the last quarter. 36.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TTEC in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of TTEC from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of TTEC from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.71.

TTEC Price Performance

TTEC opened at $37.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.89 and a 1 year high of $82.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.01.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. TTEC had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The business had revenue of $658.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

TTEC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.71%.

TTEC Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

