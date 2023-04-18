NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Purchases 288 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period.

Shares of VAW opened at $178.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.66. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $146.72 and a 12-month high of $201.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

