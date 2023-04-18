Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $3.60 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.0 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.13.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $151.05 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $164.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.01 and its 200 day moving average is $142.27.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 64.04%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

