Janney Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $12,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 487.2% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 40.0% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble
In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Procter & Gamble Stock Performance
NYSE:PG opened at $151.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $356.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.27. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $164.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.
Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 64.04%.
Procter & Gamble Profile
Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.
