Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Trims Stock Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,364 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in BHP Group by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BHP opened at $62.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $79.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.39.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%.

Several analysts recently commented on BHP shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($37.12) to GBX 2,900 ($35.89) in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($30.94) to GBX 2,510 ($31.06) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. CLSA raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.41) to GBX 2,550 ($31.56) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,211.50.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

