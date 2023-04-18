Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $11.82 Million Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 404,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,905 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.05% of PPL worth $11,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of PPL by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 56,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 11.9% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in PPL by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 15,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 19,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on PPL. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PPL from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPL in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on PPL in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.63.

Insider Activity at PPL

PPL Stock Up 0.5 %

In other PPL news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,508. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPL stock opened at $28.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 0.77. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.70 and a 200-day moving average of $27.96.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.20%.

PPL Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

Featured Stories

