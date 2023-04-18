Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 311,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $11,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMLP. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 5,181,213 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174,427 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,374,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,323,000 after purchasing an additional 446,393 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,604,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10,408.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 318,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 315,362 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $39.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.89 and a 200 day moving average of $39.24. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $32.25 and a 52 week high of $42.47.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.