Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 425 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSG. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Republic Services by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of RSG stock opened at $138.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.67 and a 200-day moving average of $131.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.72 and a 1-year high of $149.17.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,685.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,685.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer M. Kirk bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,590.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on RSG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.80.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.