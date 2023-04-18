Kanawha Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 2.6% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $26,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 80,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,134,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,954,000 after acquiring an additional 200,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.0 %

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,593.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

PG opened at $151.05 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 64.04%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.