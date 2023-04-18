Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 19,784 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 940,515 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,784 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.07% of Huntington Bancshares worth $13,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 994.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 149.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth $45,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $11.71 on Tuesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.00 and its 200-day moving average is $13.98. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 28.15%. Equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 42.76%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HBAN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.13.

In other news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at $943,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

