NorthRock Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

ETN opened at $163.06 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $178.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.65. The firm has a market cap of $64.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.94%.

ETN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Eaton from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.00.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total transaction of $908,358.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,320,608.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

