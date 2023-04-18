NorthRock Partners LLC Buys 322 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth about $147,028,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 17,300.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 482,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,874,000 after purchasing an additional 479,392 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,725,755 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $271,565,000 after purchasing an additional 339,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 255.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 346,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,752,000 after acquiring an additional 249,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2,735.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 256,096 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,810,000 after acquiring an additional 247,064 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays upgraded Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.75.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $153.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.24 and a 200-day moving average of $169.26. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.93 and a 12-month high of $189.45.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.