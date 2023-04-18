Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) PT Raised to $103.00

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Barclays from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup began coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.53.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FMX opened at $93.26 on Tuesday. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a twelve month low of $58.73 and a twelve month high of $95.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.59). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $9.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 73,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,202,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,179,000 after buying an additional 207,025 shares during the period. Coerente Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coerente Capital Management now owns 141,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,856,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 885.0% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the period. 21.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.