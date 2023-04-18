Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Bought by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FIS opened at $58.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.29. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.57 and a 52-week high of $106.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 115.07%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.37%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. Citigroup cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.48.

In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler purchased 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler acquired 2,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

