NorthRock Partners LLC Buys 276 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,778 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 155,000 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $20,076,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,500 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.87.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG opened at $120.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.31 and a 200 day moving average of $126.61. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $92.16 and a one year high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 24.98%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

