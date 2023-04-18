Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Short Interest Update

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,550,000 shares, a growth of 82.7% from the March 15th total of 2,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BG. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Bunge by 213.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 20,780 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank acquired a new position in Bunge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,686,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its position in Bunge by 1.4% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 31,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 31.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 967.5% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after buying an additional 35,228 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $95.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.42. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Bunge has a 1-year low of $80.41 and a 1-year high of $128.40.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.20 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 2.39%. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bunge will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.76%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird cut Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bunge in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.60.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

