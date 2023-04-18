SimCorp A/S (OTCMKTS:SICRF) Short Interest Update

SimCorp A/S (OTCMKTS:SICRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the March 15th total of 57,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 235.0 days.

SimCorp A/S Stock Performance

SICRF opened at $75.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.17. SimCorp A/S has a twelve month low of $75.00 and a twelve month high of $75.00.

About SimCorp A/S

SimCorp A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment management solutions for asset management, fund management, insurance, life/pension, central banks, asset servicing, treasury, sovereign wealth, and wealth management companies. It provides SimCorp Dimension, an integrated front-to-back investment management solution; SimCorp Sofia, a front-to-back investment management solution for the Italian insurance market; SimCorp Gain, an enterprise data management solution for reference and market data management; and SimCorp Coric, a solution for client communications and reporting automation.

