SimCorp A/S (OTCMKTS:SICRF) Short Interest Update

SimCorp A/S (OTCMKTS:SICRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the March 15th total of 57,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 235.0 days.
SimCorp A/S Stock Performance
SICRF opened at $75.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.17. SimCorp A/S has a twelve month low of $75.00 and a twelve month high of $75.00.
About SimCorp A/S
