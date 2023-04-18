Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Decreases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.2% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 245,340,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,078,885,000 after buying an additional 2,815,655 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,886,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,178,548,000 after acquiring an additional 803,013 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,428,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,022,000 after acquiring an additional 805,831 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,189,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,449,000 after acquiring an additional 328,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,751,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,473 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $165.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.03. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $186.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.07.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

See Also

