Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $31.08 Million Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 985,075 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,990 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Western Digital worth $31,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 199.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $701,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,927 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,168 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 11,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 266,255 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,520,000 after purchasing an additional 96,767 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ WDC opened at $36.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.21 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.95 and a 200-day moving average of $36.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $29.73 and a 1-year high of $63.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The data storage provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.20.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

