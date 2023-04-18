Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $31.61 Million Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 639,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,084 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.25% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $31,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RCL. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 32.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 86.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RCL. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.62.

NYSE:RCL opened at $63.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.48 and its 200-day moving average is $59.11. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.09 and a 1-year high of $87.68.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.25. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 56.86% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.78) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 165.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

