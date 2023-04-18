Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 251,051 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,662,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,051 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Palantir Technologies worth $29,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE PLTR opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $13.33. The company has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of -46.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.28 and its 200-day moving average is $7.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $508.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $54,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 206,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,615.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $54,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 206,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,636 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $39,637.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 334,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,856,136.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 206,462 shares of company stock worth $1,980,256. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLTR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.85.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

