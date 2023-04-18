Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 84.5% from the March 15th total of 7,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Magic Software Enterprises from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com cut Magic Software Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Institutional Trading of Magic Software Enterprises

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGIC. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 755,686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,107,000 after acquiring an additional 355,481 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $1,981,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 31,704 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 130.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,454 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 21,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 3.8% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 556,986 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,798,000 after buying an additional 20,458 shares in the last quarter. 18.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magic Software Enterprises Price Performance

NASDAQ:MGIC opened at $12.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.42. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12 month low of $12.74 and a 12 month high of $20.24. The firm has a market cap of $631.53 million, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $147.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magic Software Enterprises Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. This is a boost from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Magic Software Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 75.95%.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

Featured Stories

