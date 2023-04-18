Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,480,000 shares, an increase of 85.7% from the March 15th total of 10,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of BXMT opened at $17.95 on Tuesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $32.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.15.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.82%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.43%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BXMT. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, Director Michael B. Nash acquired 50,000 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.86 per share, with a total value of $943,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 468,455 shares in the company, valued at $8,835,061.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Henry N. Nassau acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.81 per share, with a total value of $178,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 127,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,067.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Nash bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.86 per share, for a total transaction of $943,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 468,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,835,061.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,544,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,800,000 after buying an additional 162,232 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,483,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,443,000 after buying an additional 62,812 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,289,000 after buying an additional 191,244 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,196,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,506,000 after buying an additional 86,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,971,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,741,000 after acquiring an additional 90,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

